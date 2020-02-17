Free weekend offered for out of state snowmobilers

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — The governor said he is offering up a free weekend for out of state snowmobilers.

Fees will be waived March 14 and 15. It is all in an effort to ramp up winter tourism.

According to the New York State Snowmobile Association, a lack of snow this season has made it tough to get the state’s more than 10,000 miles of trails ready.

The state has committed $4.2 million in grants for trail maintenance, which is funded by snowmobile registration fees.

