Free weekend offered for out of state snowmobilers

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — The governor said he is offering up a free weekend for out of state snowmobilers.
Fees will be waived March 14 and 15. It is all in an effort to ramp up winter tourism.
According to the New York State Snowmobile Association, a lack of snow this season has made it tough to get the state’s more than 10,000 miles of trails ready.
The state has committed $4.2 million in grants for trail maintenance, which is funded by snowmobile registration fees.
LATEST STORIES:
- Plaza fire destroys three local businesses in Columbia County
- Local archery tournament held in Scotia
- Tonawanda community shaken after two people die in a crash involving six cars
- New York attorney general will not appeal T-Mobile/Sprint merger
- 2-time Daytona 500 champ Johnson ready for one final ride