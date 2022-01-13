Free webinars on eating heart-healthy in February

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Cornell Cooperative Extension Saratoga County is holding a program in February on eating heart-healthy. The program is free and will be held by Zoom.

Webinars are scheduled on Tuesdays Feb. 1, 8, and 15 from 12-12:30. The program will discuss fats, cholesterol, sodium, the DASH, and Mediterranean diets as well as other healthy eating plans.

To register for all three sessions, contact Diane Whitten by email at dwhitten@cornell.edu or by phone at (518) 885-8995. People can also register on Cornell Cooperative Extension Saratoga County’s website.