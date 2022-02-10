TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, February 12, the Capital District LATINOS and Marra’s Pharmacy will provide a free vaccine clinic at Fifth Avenue A.M.E. Zion Church in the North Central neighborhood of Troy. Officials say the clinic will be held from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m, and anyone who receives a vaccine will also get a $25 Visa gift card.

Eligible individuals 12 and older will be able to receive a 1st & 2nd dose, or booster of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines. Anyone under the age of 18 will be required to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

In addition, photo identification is required as proof of address to receive a vaccination. Those individuals who already received one or more vaccines series should bring their vaccination cards.

Officials said registration is encouraged but walk-ins are accepted as well. To register in advance residents can email acamilohernandez@inourownvoices.org, or by calling (518) 801-9440 ext. 5081.