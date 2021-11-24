Free Uber ride home from downtown Albany through the weekend

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – DeCrescente Distributing Company is partnering with the Downtown Albany Business Improvement District to present the Downtown Thanks You safe ride program, offering free rides to combat DWI. A free Uber voucher is good for a ride up to $50, or until funds are expended, valid for one ride per user.

Downtown Thanks You will provide patrons of Downtown bars and restaurants a free Uber voucher that begins at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, November 24 until 11:55 p.m. on Sunday, November 28. Guests can scan QR codes on posters and flyers at any restaurant or bar within the boundaries of the Downtown Business Improvement District to redeem for a free Uber ride home during this timeframe.

Free night and weekend parking will also be made available at ParkAlbany garages Downtown, so those taking advantage of the Downtown Thanks You program can leave their vehicles in a secure location. The program is being offered as a way to express gratitude to locally-owned businesses and the public that continues to support them in a challenging time.