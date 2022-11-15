ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tully Rinckey PLLC and Price Chopper/Market 32 will provide 250 free turkeys to Capital Region active duty and retired military personnel during the firm’s annual “Turkeys for Veterans” initiative. The turkeys will be available on November 22 from noon until 2 p.m.

Turkeys will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis with proof of military ID. Limit one turkey per person while supplies last. The “Turkeys for Veterans,” initiative has provided the Thanksgiving centerpiece for more than 2,000 active duty and retired military personnel in the great Capital Region since 2009. Around 3,000 pounds of turkey will be on display before being hand-delivered to active-duty service members and veterans before the Thanksgiving holiday.

“Turkeys for Veterans,” will take place at The Crossings of Colonie, Barn Gathering Room at 580 Albany Shaker Road in Loudonville. Mathew B. Tully, Tully Rinckey Founding Partner and U.S. Army veteran, Greg T. Rinckey, Tully Rinckey Founding Partner, Michael P. Murray, Tully Rinckey Chief Marketing Officer, local representatives from Price Chopper/Market 32 and active duty and retired military personnel from the Syracuse area will be in attendance.