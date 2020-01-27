Free tax filing sites open for 2020 tax season

(NEWS10) – The free tax filing sites have been opened for the 2020 tax season, according to Governor Andrew Cuomo. Taxpayers who earned $69,000 or less in 2019 are eligible to file both their federal and New York State income tax returns at the locations at no cost.

Tax Department experts will be on hand to guide you through the tax preparation and filing software.

Here are the FSA locations locally:

Albany:

Empire State Plaza Concourse

100 S. Mall Arterial, Albany 12242

Wednesdays

8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

01/29, 02/5, 02/12, 02/19, 02/26, 03/4, 03/11, 03/18, 03/25, 04/01, 04/08, 04/15

Thursdays

8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

01/30, 02/06, 02/13, 02/20, 02/27, 03/05, 03/12, 03/19, 03/26, 04/02, 04/09

Language: English, Spanish

SUNY Empire State College – Albany

Empire State Plaza Concourse, Albany 12223

Thursdays

8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

02/27, 03/12, 04/9, 04/15

Language: English, Spanish

Schenectady:

SUNY Empire State College – Schenectady

245 Broadway, Schenectady 12305

Fridays

8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

02/07, 02/21, 03/06, 03/20, 04/03

Language: English, Spanish

Troy:

Hudson Valley Community College

80 Vandenburgh Ave, Troy 12180

Mondays

8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

02/10, 02/24, 03/02, 03/09, 03/30, 04/06

Language: English, Spanish

Eligible taxpayers may also conveniently prepare and file their returns for free by using tax preparation software available through the NYS Tax Department’s website. Taxpayers can Free File here. To make sure a fee was not charged, the state is asking people to come through the Tax Department.

The IRS and AARP also offer free tax filing services at locations statewide. If your income is $55,000 or less, AARP volunteers and certified IRS volunteers will help prepare both federal and state returns at no cost.