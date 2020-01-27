Free tax filing sites open for 2020 tax season

(NEWS10) – The free tax filing sites have been opened for the 2020 tax season, according to Governor Andrew Cuomo. Taxpayers who earned $69,000 or less in 2019 are eligible to file both their federal and New York State income tax returns at the locations at no cost.
Tax Department experts will be on hand to guide you through the tax preparation and filing software.
Here are the FSA locations locally:
Albany:
Empire State Plaza Concourse
100 S. Mall Arterial, Albany 12242
Wednesdays
8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m.
01/29, 02/5, 02/12, 02/19, 02/26, 03/4, 03/11, 03/18, 03/25, 04/01, 04/08, 04/15
Thursdays
8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m.
01/30, 02/06, 02/13, 02/20, 02/27, 03/05, 03/12, 03/19, 03/26, 04/02, 04/09
Language: English, Spanish
SUNY Empire State College – Albany
Empire State Plaza Concourse, Albany 12223
Thursdays
8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m.
02/27, 03/12, 04/9, 04/15
Language: English, Spanish
Schenectady:
SUNY Empire State College – Schenectady
245 Broadway, Schenectady 12305
Fridays
8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m.
02/07, 02/21, 03/06, 03/20, 04/03
Language: English, Spanish
Troy:
Hudson Valley Community College
80 Vandenburgh Ave, Troy 12180
Mondays
8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m.
02/10, 02/24, 03/02, 03/09, 03/30, 04/06
Language: English, Spanish
Eligible taxpayers may also conveniently prepare and file their returns for free by using tax preparation software available through the NYS Tax Department’s website. Taxpayers can Free File here. To make sure a fee was not charged, the state is asking people to come through the Tax Department.
The IRS and AARP also offer free tax filing services at locations statewide. If your income is $55,000 or less, AARP volunteers and certified IRS volunteers will help prepare both federal and state returns at no cost.