Free rabies clinic for Schenectady residents Nov. 6

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Cats, ferrets, and dogs of Schenectady County residents will be able to get a free rabies vaccination at the county’s drive-thru clinic on Saturday, November 6. The clinic is at Princetown Town Hall, 165 Princetown Plaza in Schenectady from 10 a.m to 12 p.m.

The county said cats and ferrets must be in pet carriers. Dogs must be on a leash. Residents can register online. They will have to answer questions about their pet and will be given an appointment time.

“Pets are members of the family and keeping them up-to-date on their rabies vaccine is one way to

help keep them healthy and safe,” said Schenectady County Legislator, Holly Vellano.

A limited amount of appointments will be available. Online registration is done through the New York State Department of Health. Appointments can also be made by calling (518) 386-2818.