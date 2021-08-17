Free programs at Wilton Wildlife Preserve and Park in the fall

Karner Blue Butterfly sign at Wilton Wildlife Preserve and Park in Gansevoort, New York in April 2020. (Diane Cordell / Flickr / CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10)-Wilton Wildlife Preserve and Park has multiple programs coming up in the fall for people of all ages. Programs include acrylic and watercolor painting as well as hiking and a preschool discovery program.

The programs are free but require pre-registration. The park said because of COVID, capacity has been decreased meaning space is limited. The park is also requiring program participants to wear a mask.

Upcoming programs

Acrylic Painting in Nature – with local artist Page Darrow at Delegan Pond, Thursday September, 30 and Saturday, October 2 from 12-3 p.m. Program is intended for people 13 years or older. Supplies are provided but participants may bring their own. Must register by September, 25.

– with local artist Page Darrow at Delegan Pond, Thursday September, 30 and Saturday, October 2 from 12-3 p.m. Program is intended for people 13 years or older. Supplies are provided but participants may bring their own. Must register by September, 25. Watercolor Painting in Nature – with local artist Catherine Wagner Minnery at Delegan Pond, Thursday September, 23 and Saturday September, 25 from 12-3 p.m. Program is intended for people 13 years or older. Supplies are provided but participants may bring their own. Must register by September, 18.

– with local artist Catherine Wagner Minnery at Delegan Pond, Thursday September, 23 and Saturday September, 25 from 12-3 p.m. Program is intended for people 13 years or older. Supplies are provided but participants may bring their own. Must register by September, 18. Monarch Walks – at Old Gick Farm pine/oak savannah, Sunday September, 12 and Sunday September 26 beginning at 1 p.m. Walk is approximately a mile in “gently rolling terrain” that leaves from the Old Gick Farm trailhead. September 26 walk will be cancelled if there is rain.

– at Old Gick Farm pine/oak savannah, Sunday September, 12 and Sunday September 26 beginning at 1 p.m. Walk is approximately a mile in “gently rolling terrain” that leaves from the Old Gick Farm trailhead. September 26 walk will be cancelled if there is rain. Nature on the Move Walks – gentle exercise that covers approximately 1.5 miles of trail departing from the Camp Saratoga South trailhead on Monday, September, 20. Participants should park in parking lot #3 on Scout Road. Location for walks scheduled Monday, October, 4 and Monday, October 18, are still to be determined.

gentle exercise that covers approximately 1.5 miles of trail departing from the Camp Saratoga South trailhead on Monday, September, 20. Participants should park in parking lot #3 on Scout Road. Location for walks scheduled Monday, October, 4 and Monday, October 18, are still to be determined. Moonlight Hikes- at Wilton Wildlife Preserve and Park, guided by an environmental educator covering approximately 1.5 miles of trail on Sunday, September 19; Monday, September 20; Tuesday, October 19; and Wednesday, October 20 beginning at 8 p.m. Hike is open to all ages.

at Wilton Wildlife Preserve and Park, guided by an environmental educator covering approximately 1.5 miles of trail on Sunday, September 19; Monday, September 20; Tuesday, October 19; and Wednesday, October 20 beginning at 8 p.m. Hike is open to all ages. Preschool Program on Monarchs– through the meadow of Camp Saratoga North on Monday, September 13 beginning at 10:30 a.m. A short nature craft will be available after the walk. Program is intended for kids between the ages of three and six. Parents are required to stay with children. All participants should dress for the weather. Must register by September, 9. The next preschool program is scheduled for Monday, October 25.

To register for programs call Wilton Wildlife Preserve and Park at (518)450-0321 or by email at info@wiltonpreserve.org. Participants should leave their name, phone number, email address, and the number of people attending the program.

More information about any of the above programs or other programs offered at Wilton Wildlife Preserve and Park can be found on its website.