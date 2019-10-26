Free pet adoptions this Saturday at fall adoption day

CLAVERACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The costs to adopt a furry friend can sometimes be high, but on Saturday, the Columbia-Greene Humane Society/SPCA is waiving the fees to approved homes!

On Saturday, October 26, from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Columbia-Greene Humane Society/SPCA will be hosting an Open House and free pet adoption day.

CGHS/SPCA is filled with cats, kittens, and dogs that are in need of good, permanent homes. All pets are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, tested and have a 24PetWatch microchip. All adult pet adoptions include 30 days of pet insurance. All is free to approved homes!

To find out how you can take a new pet home on the same day, call (518) 828-6044, or have your application pre-approved by visiting cghs.org.

The event is located at 111 Humane Society Road in Claverack, NY. 

