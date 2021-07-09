Free movie series comes back to West Capitol Park beginning July 14

News

by: Sarah Darmanjian

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The “Capitol Park After Dark” movie series will begin Wednesday, July 14, the Office of General Services announced Friday.

Movies are family-friendly, free, will be shown on three consecutive Wednesdays, and include free popcorn. They will be shown in West Capitol Park and start at 8:30 p.m.

Movie dates/titles

Alcoholic beverages, coolers (rigid insulated containers), and glass containers are not allowed. Additional information can be found on the Empire State Plaza website.

