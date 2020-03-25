Free meals offered to laid-off restaurant workers amid outbreak

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Feed Albany, an initiative from Capital Region business owners and officials, will distribute meals in front of Savoy Taproom at 3 p.m. Wednesday for unemployed workers, at-risk individuals, and anyone generally in-need.

Savoy Taproom is on 301 Lark Street in Albany.

Through Feed Albany, you can obtain up to three free meals a day. Wednesday’s afternoon meal is targeted at the displaced restaurant industry workforce.

To qualify for free meals, you need valid identification and proof of prior employment at a local restaurant in the form of pay stubs or unemployment records.

If you go to Savoy Taproom to pick up food, practice appropriate social distancing procedures.

Out-of-work service industry workers can also register online for more information on future distributions, or to volunteer to get food to others. The website also offers limited financial aid to volunteers in some circumstances.

Feed Albany also needs access to commercial kitchens to produce and distribute meals.

Several restaurants coordinated with the initiative to distribute food directly to their prior labor force. This follows food distribution in Downtown Albany and Pine Hills on Monday and Tuesday.

Feed Albany partners with the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York and the Albany County Sheriff’s Office to coordinate and facilitate delivery.

