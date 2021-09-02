Free Hoffman Car Wash for First Responders on Sept 11

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In its second consecutive year, Hoffman Car Wash will show its gratitude to First Responders and Hospital Personnel with a free car wash on Saturday, September 11th.

Police Officers, Firefighters, Emergency Medical Technicians, and Hospital Personnel can receive an Ultimate car wash by visiting any of the 18 Exterior or Full Service locations.

To participate, individuals simply need to indicate they qualify upon arriving at a Hoffman Car Wash location. No identification is required.

The event is part of Hoffman Car Wash’s “Practice Kindness” initiative to spread positivity and goodwill in the communities it serves.

Still upcoming this year, Hoffman Car Wash will hold its semi-annual Food Drive (Oct. 23-24), and Veteran’s Day event (Nov. 11).