Free health screenings to be provided in Albany for World Stroke Day

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On this World Stroke Day, the American Stroke Association wants everyone to be aware of prevention methods.

According to the American Stroke Association, one in four people worldwide will have a stroke in their lifetime.

The association is hosting a World Stroke Day awareness event at the concourse on Empire State Plaza Tuesday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

They will have free health screenings, educations on how to prevent strokes and three survivors will speak about their experience.

Albany Medical Center will provide blood pressure screenings during the event.