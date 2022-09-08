GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Remote Area Medical (RAM) is hosting a free health clinic at the Washington County Fairgrounds. The clinic will include free medical, dental, and vision.

The event will take place at the Washington County Fairgrounds on September 17 to 18. The parking lot will be open at midnight on Friday, September 16, clinic doors will open at 6 a.m. Patients should be prepared with their own food, water, medicine, and clothing. There will be bathrooms available for attendees. Dental, vision and medical services are provided on a first-come, first-serve basis. RAM advises to to choose between dental and vision due to time constraints.

This will be the second clinic like this in the area. At the first clinic in 2021, RAM provided free medical exams, dental care, eye exams, and eyeglasses for almost 200 of our friends and neighbors. RAM provides trained staff to assemble and run the clinic.

Patients are required to wear a face-covering and must undergo a COVID-19 screening before entering the clinic. The Remote Area Medical website will provide more information about parking, COVID-19 screening and any updates on the event.