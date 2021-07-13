Free Fribble’s for members of Friendly’s rewards club

News
Posted: / Updated:

A scoop of Mint Chip ice cream

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Members of Friendly’s Sweet Rewards Club will be able to get a free medium-sized Fribble in honor of National Ice Cream Day. Members will be sent a coupon to be used before July 31.

Customers can sign up for the Sweet Rewards Club by downloading Friendly’s mobile app or by visiting the company’s website.

“What better way to celebrate National Ice Cream Day than by giving out free Fribbles, the hallmark dessert of Friendly’s restaurants, to our loyal guests. And the real cherry on top? This is the first of many free ice cream treats our rewards members will enjoy throughout the year,” said CEO of Friendly’s Restaurants, Craig Erlich.

The Fribble was named in the 1930s by a Friendly’s employee and is one of the restaurant’s most popular menu items, they said. The Fribble comes in 18 flavors.

Two Friendly’s locations remain in the Capital Region, in Troy and Clifton Park.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire