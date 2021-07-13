Free Fribble’s for members of Friendly’s rewards club

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Members of Friendly’s Sweet Rewards Club will be able to get a free medium-sized Fribble in honor of National Ice Cream Day. Members will be sent a coupon to be used before July 31.

Customers can sign up for the Sweet Rewards Club by downloading Friendly’s mobile app or by visiting the company’s website.

“What better way to celebrate National Ice Cream Day than by giving out free Fribbles, the hallmark dessert of Friendly’s restaurants, to our loyal guests. And the real cherry on top? This is the first of many free ice cream treats our rewards members will enjoy throughout the year,” said CEO of Friendly’s Restaurants, Craig Erlich.

The Fribble was named in the 1930s by a Friendly’s employee and is one of the restaurant’s most popular menu items, they said. The Fribble comes in 18 flavors.

Two Friendly’s locations remain in the Capital Region, in Troy and Clifton Park.