Free food distribution event being held in Troy Saturday

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Free groceries will be distributed Saturday, April 10 at 1 p.m. at Public School #12, 475 1st Ave. in Troy. Any person or family in need can either walk up or drive through to collect free food.

The 600 boxes will reportedly include milk, eggs, meat, and other food items. Volunteers are needed Friday morning at 9 a.m. at Bethel Baptist Church at 2165 Fifth Ave. to help load food into a delivery truck.

If you would like to volunteer or donate to the efforts, contact Marketa Edwards at (518) 880-2161. Masks and social distancing will be required.

The event is sponsored by Marketa Edwards for Troy, the South Troy community, and other supporting organizations.

