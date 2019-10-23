Free flowers being given to unsuspecting strangers

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Have you fallen victim to it?

A local company targeting unsuspecting strangers, all in the name of kindness.

Queensbury’s Binley Florist hit the streets of Glens Falls, Fort Edward and surrounding areas Wednesday to hand out 500 flowers to unsuspecting commuters.

The catch? They get two bouquets, one for themselves and one to give out.

The day is part of the ‘Petal it Forward’ program, in partnership with the Society of American Florists (SAF), of which Binley Florist is a member. This is the fifth year the program has petaled it forward.