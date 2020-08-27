Free fitness classes starting Monday at Empire State Plaza

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The popular Fitness at the Plaza exercise program is returning to the Empire State Plaza from September 1 through November 19. The free outdoor classes will be offered on Tuesday and Thursday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

RoAnn Destito, New York State Office of General Services Commissioner, announced the returning workout program on Thursday. “With new health and safety guidelines in place for COVID-19, we at OGS are thrilled to once again offer this free, post-workday exercise program that for the past three years has been helping people keep fit at the Empire State Plaza,” she said.

Fitness at the Plaza classes are free and open to all ages and fitness levels. Classes will be on the grassy area between Agency Buildings 2 and 3, or in the Empire State Plaza Convention Center if it rains. Classes are capped at 45 and no equipment will be provided, so participants must bring their own mats, water, and towels.

On Tuesdays, Fall Flow Yoga with the Hot Yoga Spot will help build, balance, strength, and flexibility. On Thursdays, Bootcamp with Tanny Pro Fitness will intensely target and tone every muscle with bodyweight movement.

Walk-ins won’t be able to join classes as in the past, as OGS says they’ll follow state guidelines for reopening gyms. Participants must register, follow social distancing protocols, and sign, date, and pass a COVID-related screening questionnaire to participate.

Participants also have to wear face coverings everywhere but on their own exercise mat if the class is outside. If class is inside, everyone must wear face coverings at all times.

Hand sanitizer will be provided, and socially-distanced spots for exercise mats will be marked before each class.

