Free fitness classes popping up on social media

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- With increasing restrictions set by the state to combat the spread of coronavirus, gyms across the country are offering free workouts to keep people healthy and moving.

The GBox

The GBox, based out of Clifton Park, has recorded classes posted on it’s Facebook page.

Orangetheory Fitness

Orangetheory, based in Clifton Park is offering free workouts on their Facebook page. New workout from home videos are being posted daily at approximately 10 p.m.

The workouts using household items and last approximately 30 minutes. The classes are also available on their app.

Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness is offering daily “work-in’s” for anyone who wants to participate on their corporate Facebook page.

Classes are being streamed at approximately 7 p.m. Monday-Friday, according to their corporate website. The classes also offer modifications for people who need lower impact exercise. The 20-minute class does not require any equipment.

The company closed their corporate stores beginning Tuesday, March 17 and said they plan on remaining closed through March 31. They encouraged their franchise stores to close as well. Members will not be charged for the time their locations are closed.

