Free fishing in NY this weekend

News
Posted: / Updated:

(NEWS10) — Grab a line and a pole because this weekend is free fishing weekend in New York State.

June 20 and June 30 are among six free fishing days offered to get more people involved in the sport.

The New York Department of Environmental Conservation puts on the program and allows people to explore the hobby at no cost. The department also encourages them to get their state fishing license.

Although the requirements for a fishing license are waived during free fishing days, all other regulations remain in place.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play