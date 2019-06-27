Free fishing in NY this weekend

(NEWS10) — Grab a line and a pole because this weekend is free fishing weekend in New York State.

June 20 and June 30 are among six free fishing days offered to get more people involved in the sport.

The New York Department of Environmental Conservation puts on the program and allows people to explore the hobby at no cost. The department also encourages them to get their state fishing license.

Although the requirements for a fishing license are waived during free fishing days, all other regulations remain in place.