Free financial education webinar being offered by Cornell Cooperative Extension

News

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- To help people navigate through financial struggles related to the coronavirus pandemic, the Cornell Cooperative Extension (CCE) of Albany County is hosting a one-hour webinar. The program will provide people with actions they can take to feel more in control of their finances.

Personal Financial Education: Create a plan, Take action, Move Forward will provide information on how to budget, coping with income loss, how to communicate about making good financial decisions and will feature a question and answer period, says CCE Association Resource Educator, Maria DeLucia.

DeLucia says part of what the webinar will be offering includes putting together a financial plan and being able to communicate with others about finances. She says the stress caused by financial struggles can be made more intense by avoiding the situation and/or communicating about it.

DeLucia says the program has useful financial information that anyone can utilize to get a better idea of where they need to focus their efforts. She says as the coronavirus pandemic situation changes, as well as individuals’/families’ financial situations and federal/state aid, CCE will schedule future webinars.

The program is being held via Zoom on August 13, 6:30-7:30 p.m. There is no limit on attendees, and people can register through the Bethlehem Public Library website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga