Free financial education webinar being offered by Cornell Cooperative Extension

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- To help people navigate through financial struggles related to the coronavirus pandemic, the Cornell Cooperative Extension (CCE) of Albany County is hosting a one-hour webinar. The program will provide people with actions they can take to feel more in control of their finances.

Personal Financial Education: Create a plan, Take action, Move Forward will provide information on how to budget, coping with income loss, how to communicate about making good financial decisions and will feature a question and answer period, says CCE Association Resource Educator, Maria DeLucia.

DeLucia says part of what the webinar will be offering includes putting together a financial plan and being able to communicate with others about finances. She says the stress caused by financial struggles can be made more intense by avoiding the situation and/or communicating about it.

DeLucia says the program has useful financial information that anyone can utilize to get a better idea of where they need to focus their efforts. She says as the coronavirus pandemic situation changes, as well as individuals’/families’ financial situations and federal/state aid, CCE will schedule future webinars.

The program is being held via Zoom on August 13, 6:30-7:30 p.m. There is no limit on attendees, and people can register through the Bethlehem Public Library website.