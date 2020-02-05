Free family-friendly events scheduled at the Empire State Skating Rink over winter break

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The N.Y.S. Office of General Services (OGS) has a full week of free events scheduled at the Empire State Plaza Skate Rink February 17-21. The event is sponsored by MVP Health Care (MVP).

Event times vary by day but they will include a warming station with heat lamp. A limited supply of free gloves, hand warmers and neck warmers will be provided by MVP. Games will include giant Jenga, cornhole, hula hoops and a hockey shoot. Refreshments will be sold at Phil’s Kitchen daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“The Empire State Plaza ice rink is a great choice for families looking to spend time together, make memories, and stay active over the winter break. We invite everyone to embrace the season and join the fun at the Plaza, especially the students home on break,” OGS Commissioner RoAnn Destito said. “I want to thank MVP Health Care for making this exciting new event possible,” she said.

Empire Skate Winter Break Takeover schedule

Monday

12-2 p.m. Kiss 102.3 appearance with D Scott

12-3:30 p.m. MVP warming station/games and more

5-6 p.m. Meet and Greet with RPI Men’s Hockey Team

Tuesday

12-2 p.m. Wild Country 99.9 appearance will Jillian

12-3:30 p.m. MVP warming station/games and more

12-3:30 p.m. Live ice sculpting demonstration by the Ice Farm of East Syracuse

Wednesday

12-2 p.m. 98.3 TRY appearance with Jaime

12-3:30 p.m. MVP warming station/games and more

1-3 p.m. Captain Marvel Meet and Greet

Thursday

12:30-2:30 p.m. 99.5 The River appearance with Tracy

12-3:30 p.m. MVP warming station/games and more

2-3:30 p.m. Meet and skate with The Adirondack Thunder

Friday

12-2 p.m. 99.5 The River appearance with Jason

12-3:30 p.m. MVP warming station/games and more

4:30-8:30 p.m. MVP warming station/games, giveaways, and more

6-8 p.m. Kiss 102.3 appearance

6-8 p.m. Rock and Skate with Platinum Entertainment

Ice rink information

Hours: 12-8 p.m. Mon.-Fri., weather permitting. Closed 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. Mon.-Fri. for maintenance.

Cost to skate: Free

Skate Rentals: $4 for adults, $3 for children 12 and under. A photo ID is required to rent skates. Every Saturday is Hannaford Free Skate Rental Saturday.

Amenities: Lockers, skate rentals, and refreshments are available in the glass pavilion adjacent to the rink. Children’s helmets and ice walkers/trainers for beginning skaters are also available free of charge.

For more information go to the event website or call 518-474-4759.