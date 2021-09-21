Free fall fitness classes offered at the Empire State Plaza

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Fall fitness classes will be offered again in 2021 starting on September 28, and they will be free to anyone who would like to join. The classes will be held in the grassy area between Agency Buildings 2 and 3 on the Empire State Plaza. The rain location will be in the Empire State Plaza Convention Center.

Classes will be held every Tuesday and Thursday from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. The fall Fitness at the Plaza program is presented by Highmark Blue Shield of Northeastern New York.

Classes:

Tuesdays: Body Sculpt with Retro Fitness

In this fun new class, bodyweight movements, or calisthenics, are all you need to build strength and sculpt your body. Participants will learn the proper form for movements targeting each muscle group. Bodyweight training includes exercises such as pushups and squats, but it doesn’t end there as this is a full-body workout. No matter your experience or skill level, this class can work for you. The movements in this class can be modified to accommodate those at all points in their fitness journeys.

Thursdays: Zumba with Anzala from Three Six Nine Fit Zumba

Zumba combines cardio, muscle conditioning, and a mix of low- and high-intensity dance moves for a fun fitness program. Zumba is a great way to get a total body workout while dancing to Latin and other international rhythms. Participants will enjoy a calorie-burning workout led by Anzala, who is full of energy and transforms the classes into a dance party.

Participants will be required to wear face coverings at all times if a class is moved indoors due to inclement weather. Anyone going must bring their own exercise mats, water bottles, and towels. No equipment will be provided.

All participants will be required to sign a waiver to participate. People are encouraged to pre-register at www.empirestateplaza.ny.gov to sign the waiver in advance and to be contacted regarding any updates to the schedule. Walk-ins are also welcome.

There will be no fitness class held on Veterans Day, Thursday, November 11.