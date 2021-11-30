Free entry to Wintertime Wonderland in Latham for health care workers

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Health care workers will be able to go to Wintertime Wonderland Wednesday, December 1 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. for free with identification. The indoor event features an ice maze, lights display, pictures with Santa, and vendors.

The event also has crafts for kids and a post office where kids can send their letters to Santa. Wintertime Wonderland will also be giving Police/Fire/EMT workers free entry on December 8 and Veterans free entry on December 15 from 5:30-8:30 a.m.

More information can be found on Wintertime Wonderland’s website. Check out their December calendar below: