(CNN) — Dunkin’ is trying to turn TGIF into TGIFDF: Thank Goodness It’s Free Donut Friday.

Dunkin’ is giving away a free donut with the purchase of any drink every Friday throughout the month of March.

You have to be a DD Perks member.

You can enroll on the Dunkin’ app or their website here.

The deal is available at participating restaurants in the U.S.

Dunkin’ is also running a contest in which four people can win free donuts for a year.