Free COVID tests are now available for Schenectady County K-12 students

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady County announced that free COVID tests are now being offered to Schenectady County K-12 students. Schenectady is attempting to help students return to school as quickly and safely as possible after a potential exposure.

You can pick up your tests at Ellis Medicine McClellan Street Health Center located at 600 McClellan Street in Schenectady. Tests will be available Monday through Friday (closed County holidays) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can schedule an appointment at the Schenectady County website. Testing is also available for students’ families and school employees.