QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Southern Adirondack Independent Living (SAIL) will be giving away 16,000 additional rapid test kits for COVID-19 this weekend at the Aviation Mall in Queensbury. Free coronavirus rapid test kits will be given out from 3-6 p.m., Friday, March 18, and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, March 19 at the mall.

SAIL will be located at a table inside the mall, in front of Dick’s Sporting Goods. Officials said visitors can find it through that store entrance, or on the mall’s other side through the doors between 99 Restaurant and Planet Fitness.

Those who are unable to find tests in other ways are especially encouraged to pick up one of the available tests. Tests are available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

COVID-19 face masks are no longer required inside the mall. However, masks are encouraged as well as social distancing practices. Anyone experiencing coronavirus symptoms is encouraged to have a friend or family member pick tests up for them instead.

Free COVID-19 tests kits continue to be offered by availability at Warren County Municipal Center, Glens Falls City Hall, town halls across the county, and various Stewart’s Shops locations. Aviation mall is also home to a state-run coronavirus vaccine clinic.