Free COVID masks, testing kits at Guilderland EMS

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Town of Guilderland is offering free Kn95 face masks and COVID-19 home testing kits on Monday at Guilderland EMS this Monday and Tuesday, announced in a post by Town Supervisor Dan McCoy.

Coronavirus testing kits and masks are being given out for free from 1-4 p.m. Monday, and 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Tuesday. All masks and kits are being given out at EMS Station One, 200 Centre Drive, Albany.

The supply of tests and masks was secured thanks to Albany County Executive McCoy, and city Sheriff Craig Apple. Coronavirus rapid tests have been moving quickly off store shelves at area pharmacies.

Proof of residency is required to receive a testing kit. Questions and concerns can be directed to the Guilderland EMS Department at (518) 456-3600.