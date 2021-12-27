Free COVID masks, testing kits at Guilderland EMS

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
mask1

Kn95 mask

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Town of Guilderland is offering free Kn95 face masks and COVID-19 home testing kits on Monday at Guilderland EMS this Monday and Tuesday, announced in a post by Town Supervisor Dan McCoy.

Coronavirus testing kits and masks are being given out for free from 1-4 p.m. Monday, and 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Tuesday. All masks and kits are being given out at EMS Station One, 200 Centre Drive, Albany.

The supply of tests and masks was secured thanks to Albany County Executive McCoy, and city Sheriff Craig Apple. Coronavirus rapid tests have been moving quickly off store shelves at area pharmacies.

Proof of residency is required to receive a testing kit. Questions and concerns can be directed to the Guilderland EMS Department at (518) 456-3600.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Coronavirus Videos

Audience sits close at Trump's Mt Rushmore event

Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China

Trump: FDA hydroxy warning based on 'phony study'

Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay

Fauci Testifies

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

3-Day Forecast

REMARKABLE WOMEN_2022_NOMINATE

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Search NEWS10