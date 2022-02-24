ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County will be handing out free COVID at-home test kits at Crossgates Mall this Saturday, February 26. The County will start handing out tests at 10 a.m., and insulated reusable grocery bags will also be available for residents.

Tests will be given out to one person at a time while supplies last. They will be handed out at the Starbucks on the second floor of Crossgates Mall.

The county will have insulated reusable grocery bags for those who would like to help in their mission to be the greenest county in New York State.