Free COVID-19 rapid tests Saturday at Aviation Mall

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Free COVID-19 rapid tests will be given out this Saturday, Jan. 22, at Aviation Mall. Tests will be available from 10 a.m. to noon, while they last.

The tests will be given out at a Southern Adirondack Independent Living (SAIL) table inside the mall, outside the entrance to Dick’s Sporting Goods. That end of the mall can be easily reached via the doorway next to 99 Restaurant. The tests are being offered in cooperation between SAIL and the state of New York.

“With recent positive changes at the federal level requiring insurance companies to cover rapid tests for the commercially insured, we especially encourage individuals who are currently covered by Medicaid, Medicare or uninsured to come claim a test during the giveaway,” said Tyler Whitney, senior director of administration operations at SAIL. “Getting COVID-19 tests in the hands of individuals who are unable to otherwise obtain them, allows them to bypass the local urgent care centers for the purposes of testing, rather allowing the for the people most medically impacted to be seen and treated in a timely manner.”

Tests are given out on a first-come, first-serve basis. Recently, Stewart’s Shops locations in Warren County held a similar giveaway, with stores reporting all tests given out within hours.

At the same place in the mall, Warren County is pitching in as well. The county is offering free packages of KN-95 masks inside that same part of the mall, as well as at Target and Peter Harris.