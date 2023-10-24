ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Brain Injury Association of New York State and New York State Athletic Trainers’ Association will host a free Concussion Outreach Prevention & Education Seminar at Colonie Central High School on Monday, November 6 at 6 p.m.

The COPE program is open to the public. All educators, nurses, coaches, athletic trainers, students, and parents/guardians are invited. Attendees will learn how to prevent concussions and look out for symptoms of a concussion in children/teens. Additionally, they can learn new strategies for successfully returning a concussed student back to the field and the classroom.

News10’s Stephanie Rivas sat down with one of the event’s speakers, Certified Athletic Trainer Aimee Brunelle, to discuss what’s in store for the upcoming seminar.