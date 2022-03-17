ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Medical College in collaboration with sponsors and community partners will hold a free ‘Healthy People, Healthy Lives: A Community Health Fair,’ at the Capital City Rescue Mission at South Pearl Street. The event will take place on Saturday, March 26, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

This event will include free dental screenings, diabetes, and blood pressure screenings, with opportunities to sign up for free cancer screenings, and information about tobacco cessation officials said. In addition, there will be free Covid-19 vaccinations, CPR, and Stop the Bleed demonstrations sponsored by CDPHP.

Officials said CDPHP members who get a vaccine or booster at the event can receive a $25 incentive by calling (518) 641-3280. In addition to the mission’s free clinic, other community participants include the Albany County Department of Health, Hudson Valley Community College, St. Peter’s Health Partners, Community Caregivers, and numerous Albany Medical College student interest groups.