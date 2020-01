CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State DMV and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee are holding a free child seat inspection in the Capital Region.

This is just one of the many seat checks happening throughout the state this month.

On Tuesday, January 21, you can stop by the Clifton Park Halfmoon EMS between the hours of 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to learn how to install the seat properly.