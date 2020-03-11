Free child seat inspection event in Clifton Park

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Parents and guardians can have their child’s car seat checked at the Clifton Park & Halfmoon EMS, 15 Crossing Boulevard, Clifton Park, March 12 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

A certified child safety technician will check that car seats are installed properly and educate parents/guardians about what type of seat is appropriate for their child.

“Child passenger safety seat checks are free of charge, convenient and keep thousands of New York’s children safe every year. The importance of these events cannot be overstated,” said DMV Commissioner and GTSC Chair Mark Schroeder. “I encourage parents and caregivers to take the time to ensure their children’s safety seats are the right fit and are installed properly. It could save your child’s life.”

For more information contact Technical Sergeant Donald Fougere at 518-783-3258 or gtraffic@troopers.ny.gov. Future car seat check events can be found here.

