Free child car seat inspections in Albany, Columbia counties

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee will be holding free car seat checks in the Capital Region. The inspections are by appointment only.

The inspections will be:

October 13, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at New York State Police in Latham. Contact Technical Sergeant Donald Fougere at (518) 783-3258 or gtraffic@troopers.ny.gov for more information.

October 16, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Greenport Town Park in Hudson. Contact Sergeant Brian Molinski at (518) 828-3344 or brian.molinski@columbiacountysheriff.us for more information.

Each car seat check will be performed by a certified child passenger safety technician. Trained technicians use the “Learn, Practice, and Explain” model to educate parents and caregivers on how to choose and properly install the appropriate seat for their child.

These events are part of a yearlong safety initiative in which law enforcement agencies and community safety partners offer free child seat inspections.

Those who cannot attend one of these free car seat check events can make an appointment with a local child car seat fitting station. More information on upcoming car seat check events can be found on the traffic safety committee website.