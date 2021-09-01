Free car seat inspections in Schenectady, Rensselaer, Columbia and Albany counties

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) is giving out free car seat checks by certified child passenger safety technicians in Schenectady, Rensselaer, Columbia and Albany counties.

These checks will be at the following dates, times, and locations:

Glenville

When: Thursday, September 2, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Indian Meadows Park, Droms Rd, Glenville

For more information, contact Mark Agostino at (518) 384-0123 or magostino@townofglenville.org.

Troy

When: Saturday, September 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Center Brunswick Fire Station, 1045 Hoosick Road, Troy

For more information, contact Technical Sergeant Donald Fougere at (518) 783-3258 or gtraffic@troopers.ny.gov.

When: Saturday, September 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Center Brunswick Fire Station, 1045 Hoosick Road, Troy

For more information, contact Technical Sergeant Donald Fougere at (518) 783-3258 or gtraffic@troopers.ny.gov.

Hudson

When: Saturday, September 25, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Walmart parking lot, 460 Fairview Avenue, Hudson

For more information, contact Joseph Kilmerat (518) 828-3344 or joseph.kilmer@columbiacountysheriff.us.

Guilderland

When: Saturday, September 25, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Crossgates Mall outer lot Western Avenue side, 1 Crossgates Mall Road, Guilderland

For more information, contact William Van Alstyne at (518) 765-2565 or william.vanalstyne@albanycountyny.gov.

These events are part of a yearlong safety initiative in which state and local law enforcement agencies and various community safety partners offer free child seat inspections. Trained technicians use the “Learn, Practice, and Explain” model to educate parents and caregivers on how to choose and properly install the appropriate seat for their child’s age and size and their vehicle, so it can be used correctly every time.