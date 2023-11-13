ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Certified child passenger safety technicians are offering free car seat checks on November 15 in Latham and November 18 in Round Lake. Those needing a car seat check but can’t attend the free events can make an appointment at a local fitting station.

The free events are part of a yearlong safety initiative. In addition to the inspection, trained technicians will educate parents and caregivers on how to choose and properly install a child seat.

The two free car seat check events will be held at the following locations:

New York State Police, 760 Troy Schenectady Road in Latham Wednesday, November 15, from 4 to 7 p.m. Appointments are required. For more information, contact Technical Sergeant Donald Fougere at (518) 783-3258 or gtraffic@troopers.ny.gov.

Round Lake Fire Department – Station 1, 13 Curry Road in Round Lake Saturday, November 18, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, contact Ashley Bayly at (518) 229-4163 or grossa@amc.edu .



The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration also offers information on car seats and booster seats, including installation help and car seat recommendations. Click here for more information on upcoming car seat check events in your area.