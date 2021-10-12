Free car seat checks in Latham and Hudson

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) announced, in Latham and Hudson there will be free car seat checks by certified child passenger safety technicians are available by appointment only on Wednesday, October 13, in Latham, and Saturday, October 16, in Hudson.

Latham

When: Wednesday, October 13, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: New York State Police, 760 Troy Schenectady Road, Latham

For more information, contact Technical Sergeant Donald Fougere at (518) 783-3258 or gtraffic@troopers.ny.gov.

Additional Information: The event will be by appointment only.

Hudson

When: Saturday, October 16, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Greenport Town Park, 413 Joslen Boulevard, Hudson

For more information, contact Sergeant Brian Molinski at (518) 828-3344 or brian.molinski@columbiacountysheriff.us.

Additional safety information: Current CDC recommendations will be followed as per Columbia County policy.