Free car seat checks in Glenville

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee is having free car seat checks by certified child passenger safety technicians on Monday, September 27 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in Glenville.

This event is part of a yearlong safety initiative by New York State. Trained technicians use the “Learn, Practice, and Explain” model to educate parents and caregivers on how to choose and properly install the appropriate seat for their child’s age and size and their vehicle, so it can be used correctly every time.

Those who cannot attend this free car seat check event can make an appointment with a local fitting station.

Find more information on upcoming car seat check events near you and see ratings on all car seats.

Parents and caregivers can also watch videos produced by NHSTA on the proper installation of rear-facing and forward-facing car seats and booster seats. NHTSA also offers information on registering a child’s safety seat and finding the right car seat based on a child’s age and size.

For more information, contact Mark Agostino at (518) 384-0123 or magostino@townofglenville.org.