Free car seat checks being offered in Albany County

Child safety seat in the back of the car. (Getty Images)

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) Tuesday announced that free car seat checks by certified child passenger safety technicians are being offered in Albany County.

Below are the listed dates and locations:

When: Thursday, May 6 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Ogden Mills Head Start, 1 Ogden Plaza, Cohoes

For more information, contact Nicole Richie at (518) 237-1395 or nritchie@albanycap.org.

When: Monday, May 10 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Elm Avenue Park, 261 Elm Avenue, Delmar

For more information, contact Sergeant Frank Muller at (518) 439-9973 or fmuller@townofbethlehem.org.

When: Wednesday, May 19 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: New York State Police, 760 Troy Schenectady Road, Latham

For more information, contact Technical Sergeant Donald Fougere at (518) 783-3258 or gtraffic@troopers.ny.gov.

Additional safety information: Event will be by appointment only.

More information can be found online.