Free backpacks, school supplies, to be given out in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10)-Schenectady is partnering with MVP Health Care and CAP COM Federal Credit Union to provide back-to-school essentials for more than 1,500 local kids of all ages.

The back-to-school event is taking place on August 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Jerry Burrel Park in Schenectady. Free backpacks with school supplies, books, and COVID vaccines will be provided.

“As children return to in-person school this Fall, some for the first time since the start of the pandemic, it is more important than ever that they are equipped with essential supplies, setting them up for a successful year ahead,” said Schenectady Mayor, Gary McCarthy.

“A child’s education is a significant social determinant of health that can have great influence over the course of their lifetime. By equipping them with basic tools they need for school – backpacks, school supplies, books, haircuts, and the vaccines they are eligible for – MVP Health Care is helping to set them on the path to success,” said MVP President and CEO, Christopher Del Vecchio.

Haircut vouchers for Paul Mitchell Hair School in Schenectady will also be put in 25 randomly marked backpacks. COVID vaccines are available for kids over the age of 12 with the consent of a parent or guardian.

More information about the event can be found on the City of Schenectady’s website.