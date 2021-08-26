Free back-to-school COVID testing for New York students at Rite Aid

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Rite Aid has partnered with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and BioReference Laboratories to provide free COVID-19 testing for New York public school students between the ages of 4-17 before school starts.

Students must pre-register and must schedule an appointment at one of 115 Rite Aid drive-thru locations. A parent or guardian must be present with the student at the testing appointment.

“Providing access to COVID-19 testing for school-aged children is critical, particularly for those who are not able to be vaccinated, as we continue to fight the pandemic and get closer to a return to normal,” said Executive Vice President and Chief Pharmacy Officer, Jocelyn Konrad.

Governor Kathy Hochul, who indicated there will more than likely be a mask mandate for schools as well as other measures to protect students on Tuesday, weighed in on the back-to-school testing program.

“As governor, my priorities are now the priorities of the people of New York — and right now that means fighting the Delta variant. Number one on the list is getting children back to school and protecting the environment so they can learn safely,” Gov. Hochul said.

“It is imperative that we support programs that help to provide a safe environment for students to return to in-classroom learning,” said Executive Chairman of BioReference Laboratories, Jon R. Cohen, M.D.

The testing will be done using RT-PCR laboratory COVID tests and results will be digitally delivered. To register a student for testing or learn more about the program visit the BioReference Laboratories website.