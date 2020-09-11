Free autumn celebration walk at Hudson Crossing Park in Schuylerville

SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10)- There will be an Autumnal Equinox celebration in Hudson Crossing Park’s Labyrinth. The celebration will take place Tuesday, September 22 at 6 p.m.

Rural Soul drummers and dancers will help participants celebrate as they walk the trails. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines along with social distancing will be enforced.

Pre-registration, COVID-19 release forms, and masks will be required. The event will be limited to 12 people.

“The Autumnal Equinox not only marks the change in the seasons, but marks one of two moments in the year when the Sun is exactly above the Equator and day and night are of equal length; also, either of the two points in the sky where the ecliptic (the Sun’s annual pathway) and the celestial equator intersect,” the park said.

People can pre-register by emailing kmorse@hudsoncrossingpark.org. Hudson Crossing Park is a non-profit park on Historic Route 4 outside of Schuylerville. It is open year-round every day from dawn to dusk and free for people to visit.

