Free admission Presidents’ Day at Albany Institute of History and Art

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Albany Institute of History & Art

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Albany Institute of History and Art is having a free admission day Monday, Feb. 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The museum will also offer family-friendly events during the day and will be celebrating the birthday of Clifford the Big Red Dog at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Clifford parties are open to families with children Pre-K through 3 and will include a birthday episode screening, bookmark making and pictures with Clifford. Families must register online or by calling 518-463-4478 ext. 403.

Event schedule

  • 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Bookmark art
  • 2 p.m.- Albany Public Library story time
  • 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. & 3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.- How Albany Learned to Read pop-up display

Current exhibits

  • Recycled & Refashioned: The Art of Ruby Silvious
  • Telling Her Story: Recent Acquisitions presented by Bank of America
  • A Brilliant Bit of Color: The Work of Walter Launt Palmer
  • Painting the American Southwest: The Work of Otto Plaug
  • Joan Steiner’s Look-Alike Dioramas (closing February 23, 2020)
  • The Hudson River School: Landscape Paintings from the Albany Institute
  • Ancient Egypt
  • Traders & Culture: Albany and the Formation of American Identity.

For more information visit the museum’s website.

