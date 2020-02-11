Free admission Presidents’ Day at Albany Institute of History and Art

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Albany Institute of History and Art is having a free admission day Monday, Feb. 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The museum will also offer family-friendly events during the day and will be celebrating the birthday of Clifford the Big Red Dog at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Clifford parties are open to families with children Pre-K through 3 and will include a birthday episode screening, bookmark making and pictures with Clifford. Families must register online or by calling 518-463-4478 ext. 403.

Event schedule

10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Bookmark art

2 p.m.- Albany Public Library story time

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. & 3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.- How Albany Learned to Read pop-up display

Current exhibits

Recycled & Refashioned: The Art of Ruby Silvious

Telling Her Story: Recent Acquisitions presented by Bank of America

A Brilliant Bit of Color: The Work of Walter Launt Palmer

Painting the American Southwest: The Work of Otto Plaug

Joan Steiner’s Look-Alike Dioramas (closing February 23, 2020)

The Hudson River School: Landscape Paintings from the Albany Institute

Ancient Egypt

Traders & Culture: Albany and the Formation of American Identity.

For more information visit the museum’s website.