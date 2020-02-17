Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings and Delays

Traffic

Free admission on Presidents Day at the Albany Institute of History and Art

News
Posted: / Updated:

This image released by Scholastic Entertainment shows a scene from the reboot of “Clifford the Big Red Dog.” The new show offers more diversity among the human characters and puts Clifford’s beloved 7-year-old owner, Emily Elizabeth, front and center in his Birdwell Island adventures. (Scholastic Entertainment via AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — While many are off of school and work for Presidents Day, the Albany Institute of History and Art wants to ensure the Capital Region has something to do, for free.

The museum is offering free admission on Monday. There will be several events happening throughout the day.

The Art Studio will host a “design your own bookmarks” workshop, the Research library will host a pop-up display featuring local children’s books from 1800-1935.

For the younger kids, the Albany Public Library will lead a story time where children will get a head start on reading.

In addition to the events, the museum is hosting a birthday celebration for Clifford the Big Red Dog. There will be many birthday celebrations throughout the day but they require registration. To register call (518) 463-4478 ext. 403 or go online.

Here is a schedule of events:

  • 10AM-4:30PM: Drop-in Art Making- Bookmark Art
  • 2PM: Story Time with Albany Public Library
  • 10AM-1PM and 3PM-4:30PM: How Albany Learned to Read pop-up display in Research Library
  • 11AM, 1PM, 3PM: Clifford the Big Red Dog Birthday Party

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play