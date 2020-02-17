Free admission on Presidents Day at the Albany Institute of History and Art

This image released by Scholastic Entertainment shows a scene from the reboot of “Clifford the Big Red Dog.” The new show offers more diversity among the human characters and puts Clifford’s beloved 7-year-old owner, Emily Elizabeth, front and center in his Birdwell Island adventures. (Scholastic Entertainment via AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — While many are off of school and work for Presidents Day, the Albany Institute of History and Art wants to ensure the Capital Region has something to do, for free.

The museum is offering free admission on Monday. There will be several events happening throughout the day.

The Art Studio will host a “design your own bookmarks” workshop, the Research library will host a pop-up display featuring local children’s books from 1800-1935.

For the younger kids, the Albany Public Library will lead a story time where children will get a head start on reading.

In addition to the events, the museum is hosting a birthday celebration for Clifford the Big Red Dog. There will be many birthday celebrations throughout the day but they require registration. To register call (518) 463-4478 ext. 403 or go online.

Here is a schedule of events:

10AM-4:30PM: Drop-in Art Making- Bookmark Art

2PM: Story Time with Albany Public Library

10AM-1PM and 3PM-4:30PM: How Albany Learned to Read pop-up display in Research Library

11AM, 1PM, 3PM: Clifford the Big Red Dog Birthday Party

