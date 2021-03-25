Frear Park Golf Course set to open in April

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Troy municipal golf course, Frear Park, is expected to open on April 9, depending on the weather. Right now, golfers can buy season passes for the course at the Pro Shop.

Season passes price:

Senior (60 and older)

Resident: $750

Non-Resident: $950

Junior (under 18)

Resident: $525

Non-Resident: $750

Married Couples

Resident: $1,350

Non-Resident: $1,900

Single

Resident: $950

Non-Resident: $1,250

Those who live in Troy can get a Resident Recreational ID Card, which will give residents a discount on greens fees. To get a card you must bring proof of residency (driver’s license, utility bill or cable bill, etc.) to the Pro Shop and pay $25. Previously-issued resident ID cards must be renewed each year.

For more info, contact the Frear Park Pro Shop at (518) 270-4553 or Parks & Recreation at (518) 235-7761.

This will be the golf course’s 90th season.