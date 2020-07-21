Fraudulent text being sent to Massachusetts residents claiming to be from Unclaimed Property Division

MASSACHUSETTS (NEWS10) — Officials said fraudulent text messages are being sent to people claiming to be from the Massachusetts Unclaimed Property Division (UCP) saying they have available funds in their name.

Officials said the messages includes link to visit, however Treasurer Deborah Goldberg said these texts are a scam and have not been sent by UCP.

“It has come to our attention that text messages claiming to be from the Massachusetts Unclaimed Property Division have been sent to residents across the state,” said State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg. “Our goal is to ensure that no Massachusetts citizen is taken advantage of as part of this scam.”

UCP said despite the fraudulent text, they do in fact currently hold over $3.4 billion in unclaimed property at Treasury available. It is reported that one in ten Massachusetts residents are owed money.

To see if you could potentially have unclaimed funds, click here. Additional questions can be directed to the Unclaimed Property Division at (617)-367-0400.