Fraudulent license plates seized in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany County Sheriff’s Department continues its aggressive campaign against temporary license plates in the city. The Sheriff’s Department teamed up with the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) in the enforcement campaign.

Thursday alone, the department towed 26 vehicles with fraudulent, suspended or switched. They also looked for vehicles with fraudulent inspection stickers. Members of the Albany County Sheriff’s Office conducted 160 Traffic Stops, wrote 83 Traffic Tickets, arrested 24 individuals, and seized 18 license plates that were either fraudulent or not valid. There were also 24 arrests which are listed below.