TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An arrest was made after a lengthy standoff in Tupper Lake Wednesday. New York State troopers were called to a Stewart’s Shops after a man in the store apparently said he had explosives.

The incident began just before 3 p.m., according to state police. David Payrot, 39, was arrested around 8:30 p.m. Troopers reportedly did not find explosives in his backpack.

Streets surrounding the shop were closed for several hours, and people were told to shelter in place. The order was later lifted.

NEWS10 sister station WFFF reached out to state police for more information and are waiting for a response.