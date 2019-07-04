Fourth of July Fireworks: What’s Legal and What’s Not in the City of Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With today being the Fourth of July, the City of Albany is reminding the public about the legality of fireworks and how people can enjoy the holiday in a safe manner.

“The Fourth of July is a time for celebration, but it is also a time to be mindful of your safety and the safety of others when using fireworks. Fireworks can be extremely dangerous, loud, and in most instances, illegal, so please familiarize yourself with safety procedures and our local rules before using fireworks this holiday season.” Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan

Since 2014, the New York State Penal Law allows for the sale and use of a specific category of consumer fireworks known as Sparkling Devices. According to the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control, Sparkling Devices are ground based or handheld devices that produce a shower of colored sparks and or a colored flame, audible crackling or whistling noise and smoke. The law limits the type, size and construction of Sparkling Devices and requires that these devices must be hand held or mounted on a base or spike and be limited in sizes that range from 1 to 500 grams of pyrotechnic composition.

Here’s a list of firework devices members of the community can legally operate throughout the Fourth of July holiday:

Sparkling Fountains (cylindrical and cone)

Sparklers on wooden sticks, but not metal

Smoking Devices

Snakes

Confetti-filled Party Poppers

Paper-wrapped Snappers

Here’s the list of illegal firework devices community members are to refrain from using:

Firecrackers

Bottle Rockets

Roman Candles

Spinners

Any other aerial device

According to the National Fire Protection Association, fireworks cause an average of almost 18,500 reported fires each year and sparklers account for more than one-quarter of emergency room fireworks injuries, specifically burns and eye injuries.

Members of the community should keep in mind the following safety tips when using fireworks:

Obey all local laws regarding the use of fireworks.

Read the cautionary labels.

A responsible adult should supervise all firework activities. Never give fireworks to children.

Wear safety glasses.

Light one firework at a time and then quickly move away.

Never place any part of your body over a device when lighting.

Use fireworks outdoors in a clear area; away from buildings and vehicles.

Never relight a “dud.” Wait 20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water.

Always have a bucket of water and water hose nearby.

Never carry fireworks in your pocket or shoot them into metal or glass containers.

Do not experiment with homemade fireworks.

Dispose of spent fireworks by wetting them down and placing them in a metal trash can away from any building or combustible materials until the next day.

If you witness the use of what you believe to be illegal fireworks, please contact the Albany Police Department as soon as possible by dialing 911 or (518) 438-4000.